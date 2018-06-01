North, South Korea agree to talks on military issues, family reunions

SEOUL: The two Koreas agreed during a high-level meeting on Friday (Jun 1) to hold talks later this month on military issues and reunions of families separated by the Korean War, a joint statement said.

The military talks will take place on Jun 14 on the northern side of the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries.

Talks about reunions of families separated by the 1950 to 1953 war which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, would be held on Jun 22 at the Mount Kumgang resort north of the border, the statement said.

