North, South Korea to begin joint survey on roads next week for cross-border connection

SEOUL: North Korea and South Korea have agreed to start a joint survey of cross-border roads next week as part of efforts to modernise and reconnect them across their borders, the unification ministry said Friday (Aug 10).

The decision came after the North called off a planned on-site inspection the night before it was set to begin on Friday, reported Yonhap news agency. North Korea did not provide a reason for calling off the inspection, Yonhap reported.

Advertisement

"In accordance with an agreement, the two will start the joint survey Monday next week," Lee Eugene, a deputy ministry spokesperson, told reporters during a regular briefing.

The inspection was supposed to be carried out from Friday until August 17 on the North Korean section of the road running from the border town of Kaesong to Pyongyang.

The survey was in line with the agreement reached by the two Koreas in June to work together in modernising and eventually connecting roads across their western and eastern borders.

Under the agreement, they promised to work together in examining the conditions of those roads from Friday to Aug 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The neighbours will hold high-level talks next week to prepare for a meeting between the South's President Moon Jae-in and the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

The summit will mark the third meeting between Moon and Kim this year, after the two leaders held a surprise encounter in May.