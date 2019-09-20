Northern Korea chief negotiator says welcomes Trump's suggestion for 'new method'

FILE PHOTO: Kim Myong Gil, minister at North Korea's mission to the United Nations, leaves bound for North Korea with other North Korean officials after the second Economy and Energy Cooperation Working Group Meeting in Panmunjom

SEOUL: North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said on Friday that he welcomed US President Donald Trump's suggestion for a "new method" in engaging in negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

Kim Myong Gil praised Trump's "wise political decision" to seek a new approach to the talks without a "troublemaker" in the US administration, referring to the resignation of former national security advisor John Bolton.

