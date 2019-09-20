Northern Korea chief negotiator says welcomes Trump's suggestion for 'new method'
SEOUL: North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said on Friday that he welcomed US President Donald Trump's suggestion for a "new method" in engaging in negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's weapons programmes.
Kim Myong Gil praised Trump's "wise political decision" to seek a new approach to the talks without a "troublemaker" in the US administration, referring to the resignation of former national security advisor John Bolton.