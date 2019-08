Number of South Korean tourists to Japan down 7.6% on-year in July amid trade row

TOKYO: The number of South Korean tourists visiting Japan fell in July, government data showed on Wednesday, the latest evidence of frayed ties between the Asian countries amid an escalating trade dispute.

Tourist arrivals from South Korea dropped 7.6per cent to 561,700, from 607,953 in the corresponding month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

Overall tourist arrivals from countries worldwide rose 5.6per cent during the month, the monthly data showed.

(Reporting by Meg Jones; Editing by Chris Gallagher)