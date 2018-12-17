Nurul Izzah Anwar resigns as vice president of Malaysia's PKR

PETALING JAYA: Nurul Izzah Anwar has resigned as vice president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the leading party in Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

The Permatang Pauh member of parliament also relinquished her appointment as the chair of Penang PKR.

Advertisement

In a statement on Monday (Dec 17), Nurul Izzah said she will no longer serve the federal government in any capacity, but will remain a member of the parliamentary backbench.

"My work as elected representative for the people of Permatang Pauh and as a legislator will continue until my term expires. I will also remain as an ordinary member of Keadilan," the 38-year-old said.

"I leave the decision as to my role in the Penang state level government linked companies to the party leadership."



Nurul Izzah, the daughter of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, did not make clear the reason for her resignation, saying only that she was doing the "right thing".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My only regret is that I should have made this announcement sooner, but it has not been an easy decision to arrive at. The pace of political developments has been relentless for the last nine months, with party elections following a gruelling general election campaign," she said in the statement.

"Now that I have had the chance to take stock of where I stand in relations to politics, I am resolved to doing the right thing."



She added that she remains committed to the reform agenda.

"It remains crucial that all stakeholders continue pressing for the fulfillment of the reforms, as well as the continuation of policies and programs of the previous government if proven to be beneficial for the rakyat," she said.

