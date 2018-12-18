Penang PKR grassroots urge Nurul Izzah to withdraw quit decision

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: The Penang chapter of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has urged Permatang Pauh lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar to withdraw her decision to quit as party vice president and state chairman, a day after she announced her resignation.

Her decision had sent shockwaves throughout the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

In a news conference on Tuesday (Dec 18), Kepala Batas PKR division chief Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said all 13 state party division heads have pledged their full support for Ms Nurul Izzah to continue leading Penang PKR.

"We hope that Yang Berhormat (YB) Nurul Izzah accepts this trust given to her and we promise to work together with her to uplift PKR’s standing, particularly in Penang and in general,” he added.

"We also hope that YB Nurul Izzah will retain her fighting spirit which she had all this while in her struggle for justice for all."

Ms Nurul Izzah, in a statement on Monday, said she will quit her posts as PKR vice president and Penang PKR chairman. She was elected Penang PKR chairman only on Sunday.

Known as Puteri Reformasi (Reformation Princess), the daughter of PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim added, however, that she will remain as a PKR ordinary member and Permatang Pauh member of parliament until her term ends.



Mr Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Penang’s deputy chief minister, said on Tuesday that all state PKR division heads respected Ms Nurul Izzah’s decision, but they hoped she would reconsider.

“We would like her to continue her fighting spirit. It will be a loss if she doesn’t take up the leadership posts,” he added.



Ms Nurul Izzah did not make clear the reason for her resignation, saying only that she was doing the "right thing".



Betrayal of mandate given the 9th of May, insults those who are loyal to the cause. Our party was attacked before by defections. Wouldn’t want that kind of pain and antics upon anyone else. There is no meaning to democracy if Malaysia is governed by elite based politicking. https://t.co/FNdgCW7jkH — Nurul Izzah (@n_izzah) December 16, 2018

There are signs that she may have objected to former leaders from United Malays National Organisation crossing over to PH.

“Our party was attacked before by defections. Wouldn’t want that kind of pain and antics upon anyone else,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“There is no meaning to democracy if Malaysia is governed by elite-based politicking.”

The Malaysian Insight, quoting party sources, said that her decision was driven by a desire to free herself and her father of accusations of nepotism.

Mr Anwar is expected to be Malaysia’s next prime minister. Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, his wife, is the current deputy prime minister.

When asked during the news conference about speculation that Ms Nurul Izzah had decided to douse talk of nepotism within the party, Tasek Gelugor PKR division chief Mustafa Ahmad noted that her appointment as state chairman was decided unanimously among the division heads in Ipoh recently.

"We see Nurul Izzah as among the echelon leaders who are qualified to lead PKR and should be given a chance. So, there is no question of nepotism here and so on," he said.

Permatang Pauh PKR women's wing chief Norlela Ariffin added that Ms Nurul Izzah’s appointment to the party’s top leadership was based on her excellent track record.

"She has proven her capability as a leader. Merit-wise, she has proven it. She is a three-term MP,” she said.

“She also obtained the highest number of votes from members for the post of party vice-president. We definitely need a courageous woman leader like her.”