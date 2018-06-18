Officers reporting late, surfing on handphones contributing to Johor checkpoint jam

JOHOR BAHRU: Officers reporting late for work and surfing on their handphones while on duty are some of the disciplinary issues that have contributed to the congestion at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, Malaysian media reported on Monday (Jun 18).

Mazlan Bujang, the chairman of the state's Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, said these were among the feedback he had received recently.

Some officers turned up late for work, resulting in some immigration counters not opening on time, The Star reported, adding that a special committee has been formed to look into the alleged disciplinary issues.

The authorities may also consider having CCTV cameras at all immigration booths at the CIQ complex, The Star reported.

"These are all serious allegations on disciplinary issues. We need to improve the situation at the CIQ to ensure that we can help reduce congestion," Mazlan said.

There was also a lack of CCTVs, he said, adding that more need to be installed to boost security.

The disciplinary issues aside, a lack of scanning machines is also contributing to the congestion at the CIQ complex. The scanners also often break down, exacerbating the problem.

In February, it was reported that Johor authorities were embarking on efforts to ease traffic at its congested CIQ complex. Among the measures it was considering was to add more vehicle lanes during peak hours on weekends.

