Oil tanker driver burnt to death in Malaysia expressway crash

SLIM RIVER, Perak: An oil tanker driver in Malaysia died on Saturday morning (Feb 23) after a three-vehicle accident along the North-South (PLUS) Expressway.

The accident happened at about 8am near the town of Slim River in Muallim District, Perak.

Preliminary investigations showed that the oil tanker driver rammed into the rear of a steel-laden trailer lorry, which had stopped in the emergency lane as his vehicle's brakes were faulty.

The impact of the crash caused the lorry to hit another trailer lorry parked in front. The driver of the second trailer lorry had stopped to help his colleague with the faulty brakes.

The oil tanker driver was burnt to death, said Muallim District police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof.



According to the Malay Mail, the other two drivers were unhurt.

"We will try to obtain the closed-circuit television camera footage from PLUS to facilitate further investigations into the incident,” Supt Wan Kamarul Azran said in a statement.



The accident caused a traffic jam that stretched for about 8km before noon, according to PLUS Trafik tweets. The fire was put out and the lorries removed at about 1pm. Traffic returned to normal at 2pm.