One dead in oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong

HONG KONG: At least one person has died after an oil tanker caught fire off Hong Kong on Tuesday (Jan 8), police said, sending a huge cloud of dark smoke billowing into the air.

Twenty-three people have been rescued after those on the vessel either fell or jumped into the sea, according to a police spokesperson, while two people are missing. A number of the victims suffered burns, and the government said two injured men were taken to hospital.

Advertisement

"There are still some crew that haven't been saved," a police spokeswoman told Reuters. Rescue operations were going on about one nautical mile south of Lamma Island.

In a picture posted by the Hong Kong Police, the tanker was seen listing sharply with large plumes of black smoke coming from its middle and flames still burning on the deck.

Photos on local news site Apple Daily showed an orange blaze on the ship which was also belching out heavy smoke.

A sea cleaner vessel (right) is seen as a fire boat sprays water towards an oil tanker tilting to one side after it caught fire off the coast in southern Hong Kong on Jan 8, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"TREMBLE FROM THE SEA"

"I felt my boat shaking. The tremble came from the sea," said speedboat driver Michael Kwok, who told AFP he heard three explosions while out on his boat nearby.

Hours after initial reports of the oil tanker catching fire in waters south of outlying Lamma Island, emergency services were still battling to contain the scene.

A Hong Kong government statement said firefighters were using four jets to contain the blaze, and a fireboat was seen spraying two streams of water into the sea near the tilted side of the tanker on the right, according to an AFP reporter at the scene, with a mass of twisted metal on the deck and a charred exterior wall bearing a No Smoking sign.

Three more fireboats, a helicopter and a police boat were also circling the scene.

Residents of the nearby island of Lantau told Reuters they heard a big blast which rattled doors and windows.

"It felt like when there is a strong typhoon, when the wind shakes your doors violently. It was really strong," said the woman, Rhea Nee.

"I thought maybe there was an earthquake. I saw my neighbours all coming out of their houses. The windows of my house were shaking."

A resident of Lamma Island's Mo Tat New Village who gave his name as Shu told AFP: "I heard several banging and rumbling sounds, like someone with big hands knocking my glass door."

He added that a smaller banging sound followed about 10 seconds later.

A fisherman from Lamma Island told local news channel i-Cable he first heard explosions and then saw "dense smoke" followed by a "ball of fire".

Officers said they received a report of an oil tanker exploding and catching fire in waters south of the outlying Lamma Island AFP/AFP

AULAC FORTUNE

The name on the front of the tanker was Aulac Fortune, which the Hong Kong marine department tracker website showed as arriving at the South Lamma anchorage at 2.58am on Tuesday, local time. It is a small, 17,500 deadweight tonne oil product tanker built in 2010.

The MarineTraffic.com website listed the tanker as registered in Vietnam and leaving the southern Chinese industrial city of Dongguan on Monday.

It is believed the tanker was also carrying chemicals as well as oil, with ship-tracking websites MarineTraffic and VesselFinder both classifying the ship as an "oil/chemical tanker".

Ship tracking data shows it last loaded 6,000 tonnes of gasoline, most of which was delivered to Guangzhou between Jan 6 and 7.