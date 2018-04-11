One killed as landslide engulfs houses in Japan

TOKYO: A man has been found dead and several people are missing after a landslide engulfed houses in southern Japan on Wednesday (Apr 11), local police said.

The landslide engulfed four houses in the mountainous area of Nakatsu City on Kyushu island.



"A man's body has been recovered" at the site of the landslide in a mountainous area of Nakatsu city, a municipal official said.



Local officials said the body had not yet been identified, but Japan's NHK television said the man was among six people who had been reported missing by a local resident.



According to Kyodo News, a mountain slope collapsed behind a group of houses at around 3.50am in the town of Yabakei. The collapsed slope - which was covered in cedar - was 100m wide and 50m to 60m high, said police.

The town is in the picturesque Yabakei valley, which draws around 800,000 tourists annually.



"Six people (believed to be in the buried homes) are unaccounted for," an official said earlier, adding a resident in the neighbourhood called for help. The missing include a man in his 40s and five women aged in their 20s to 90s, reported Kyodo News.



About 200 police officers and firefighters have been deployed in the search and rescue operation, while troops have also launched a rescue mission.



Local television footage showing rescuers and a digger clearing rocks and mud more than 10 hours after the disaster.



Landslides are not uncommon in Japan during the country's rainy season, when heavy rain can dislodge earth.



The cause of the landslide is still unknown. According to a local meteorological observatory, there has been no record of rainfall of more than 0.5mm in the area for the past 24 hours.