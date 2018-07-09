Operation to rescue boys trapped in Thai cave resumes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: A mission to rescue a group of Thai boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand resumed on Monday (Jul 9), officials said, after the first four boys, rescued the previous day, were judged healthy as they recovered in hospital.

The dangerous bid to rescue the boys - aged between 11 and 16 - resumed after a break on Sunday night to replenish oxygen supplies and make other preparations deep inside the cave complex in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province.

Advertisement

Governor of Chiang Rai Narongsak Osattanakorn, who is heading operations at the mouth of the caves in Tham Luang, said phase 2 of the rescue mission got under way at 11am local time.

Narongsak also said he is hopeful Monday's operations will end by around 8pm local time, as conditions appear to be unchanged from Sunday.



"All the equipment is ready. Oxygen bottles are ready ... in the next few hours we will have good news," he said.



The route to where the Thai boys and their football coach are trapped in the cave. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rescue command team also confirmed that they are continuing with the removal of as much water as possible - with the heavy rains overnight, the water levels may have changed in the last 10 hours. They are trying to identify the source and flow of water into the caves, the governor added.

“The water level is not an issue ... Yesterday’s rain did not affect water levels in the cave," he said.



Narongsak spoke of some false news circulating on Sunday and unauthorised flying of drones over the site - potentially threatening the safety of the rescue flight route, with helicopters being used to evacuate boys to hospital in Chiang Rai.

WATCH: What the boys and the divers have to go through to make their way out of Tham Luang cave complex



ORDEAL BEGAN JUN 23

The boys and their coach set out to explore the vast Tham Luang cave complex after football practice on June 23, and got trapped when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

British divers discovered the 13, huddled on a muddy bank in a partly flooded chamber deep several kilometres inside the complex, on Monday last week.

Then the problem became how to get them out as more rainy season showers loomed. The rescue began on Sunday.

Divers held the first four boys close to bring them out and each had to wear an oxygen mask, authorities said.

Heavy rain soaked the area overnight, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the boys. But the rain largely held off on Monday.



Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda told reporters the rescued boys were in good health in hospital but did not give details.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the first four boys freed. Some of the boys' parents told Reuters they had not been told who had been rescued and that they were not allowed to visit the hospital.

The head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, said last week they would bring the fittest people in the group out first.

Somboon Sompiangjai, 38, the father of one of the trapped boys, said parents were told by rescuers ahead of Sunday's operation the "strongest children" would be brought out first.

"We have not been told which child has been brought out ... We can't visit our boys in hospital because they need to be monitored for 48 hours," Somboon told Reuters.

"I'm hoping for good news today," he said.

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit are the main team guiding the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.







READ MORE | Full coverage of the search and rescue operation: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/Thailand-cave-rescue