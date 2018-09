NEW DELHI: Maldives' opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the island nation's presidential election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter on Monday.

The ministry cited provisional figures from the country's Elections Commission showing Solih taking victory by a margin of 16.7 percent over incumbent Abdulla Yameen in Sunday's election.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)