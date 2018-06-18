Several feared dead after Osaka quake: Japan media

TOKYO: Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday (Jun 18), local media reported.

Public broadcaster NHK and private TV station Asahi both reported "several" deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city.

Advertisement

Local police said they could not confirm the reports.

Osaka quake update: Damage in Takatsuki City's public school. A 9 year old girl found stuck between the wall of school swimming pool, while many more injuries reported. — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) June 18, 2018

Earlier, an official from the Osaka prefectural police told AFP there had been no reports of substantial damage, although they were still "checking the situation".

The 5.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 15.4km at 7.58 am (6.58am Singapore time) near Osaka, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Japanese meteorological agency put the magnitude at 6.1, and the epicentre at a depth of 13km.

Osaka quake update: Government spokesman Yoshihida Suga says at 0831 or 30 minutes after no major damage reported. TV station warns of bigger aftershocks. Trains in Osaka and surrounding area stopped. Yomiuri TV says 170,000 homes without power. — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) June 17, 2018

PM Abe stresses rescuing lives is of utmost importance. He tells reporters at 0859 local time an hour after the big earthquake in Osaka.He says the government is trying to gather information on damage, prepare for rescue and relief, and inform the latest to the public — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) June 18, 2018

Osaka quake update: Getting a better picture. Fire breaking out and floods starting in Takatsuki-City.A priest of a shrine tells NHK lots of objects in his compound crashed to the ground. — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) June 18, 2018

Kansai Electric Power said no irregularities had been detected at the Mihama, Takahama and Ohi nuclear plants after the quake. It also said there were more than 170,000 households without power in Osaka and the neighbouring Hyogo prefecture.



Train services, including local trains and the shinkansen bullet train, were suspended during the morning commuting hours.

Sharing their experiences online shortly after the quake, many Osaka residents reported intense tremors and broken household items.

"I'm in northern Osaka and pretty strong shake here," one commented. "Very frightening." Another resident in the area said: "My apartment is kind of thrashed, but structurally intact. Power is on. All my refrigerator contents are on the floor."

Earthquake in Osaka pic.twitter.com/PL2EotlEMR — Yannick Decorte (@yanikun_csun) June 17, 2018

There were also reports of fire and flooding in some areas such as the city of Takatsuki. According to public broadcaster NHK, a photo from a viewer showed water gushing out from a cracked pipe along the Yodo River.

