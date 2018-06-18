Several feared dead after Osaka quake: Japan media
TOKYO: Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday (Jun 18), local media reported.
Public broadcaster NHK and private TV station Asahi both reported "several" deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city.
Local police said they could not confirm the reports.
Earlier, an official from the Osaka prefectural police told AFP there had been no reports of substantial damage, although they were still "checking the situation".
The 5.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 15.4km at 7.58 am (6.58am Singapore time) near Osaka, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The Japanese meteorological agency put the magnitude at 6.1, and the epicentre at a depth of 13km.
Kansai Electric Power said no irregularities had been detected at the Mihama, Takahama and Ohi nuclear plants after the quake. It also said there were more than 170,000 households without power in Osaka and the neighbouring Hyogo prefecture.
Train services, including local trains and the shinkansen bullet train, were suspended during the morning commuting hours.
Sharing their experiences online shortly after the quake, many Osaka residents reported intense tremors and broken household items.
"I'm in northern Osaka and pretty strong shake here," one commented. "Very frightening." Another resident in the area said: "My apartment is kind of thrashed, but structurally intact. Power is on. All my refrigerator contents are on the floor."
There were also reports of fire and flooding in some areas such as the city of Takatsuki. According to public broadcaster NHK, a photo from a viewer showed water gushing out from a cracked pipe along the Yodo River.