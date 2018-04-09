Our relationship with PAS is over, says Selangor Chief Minister

SELANGOR: Selangor Chief Minister Azmin Ali knows that good optics go a long way in a political campaign, especially when he is up against the powerful Barisan Nasional coalition led by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

On Monday (Apr 9), fresh after seeking consent from the state sultan to dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for the upcoming general election, Mr Azmin led his state government executive council members to return their official cars to the state secretariat building in Shah Alam.

A ceremony was held at the foyer of the state secretariat after he thanked staff who had worked with him over the last three and a half years.

“As a caretaker government, we must duly return the mandate. Now the state assembly is dissolved, cars are state assets so they should be returned. Here in Selangor, we take this seriously."

Mr Azmin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Selangor in September 2014 after former Chief Minister Khalid Ibrahim was removed in the so-called "Kajang Move", which failed to install Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in the post.

After officially returning the car keys to state government , MB Azmin said he will Grab home today #GE14 pic.twitter.com/wj7H3YaYO6 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) April 9, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, after three and a half years in office, Mr Azmin spoke to Channel NewsAsia in an exclusive interview, where he revealed that the sultan was satisfied with the opposition-controlled state government's achievement.



He is confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will secure another five-year mandate from the people in Selangor, even without the support from the opposition Islamic party PAS.

IT'S OVER WITH PAS

The state government's relationship with PAS, which has 13 state seats in Selangor, ended on Monday, along with the dissolution of the state assembly, Mr Azmin said.

"PAS is now on their own, I tried very hard to bring them in but it's proven to be very difficult."

On Sunday, PAS state assemblyman for Paya Jaras, Mohd Khairuddin Othman, quit PAS to join PKR, the People's Justice Party, which was founded by jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Azmin, who is deputy president of PKR, declined to comment when asked how many more PAS assemblymen were likely to defect ahead of nomination.

The Election Commission is expected to meet on Tuesday to announce the nomination and polling dates for the general election.​​​​​​​

40 SEATS IS OUR TARGET

Despite the redelineation exercise, which has affected more than a third of state seats in Selangor as well, and the rampant three-cornered fights expected in the general election, Mr Azmin is confident that PH will win 40 out of 56 state seats in Selangor.

"It's within reach, but we need the Selangorians to turn out in full force on D-Day to ensure PH forms the next government. That's the only way."