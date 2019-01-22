Pahang has highest debt among all states in Malaysia: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Tuesday (Jan 22) took aim at the opposition-led Pahang state government for weak financial management, noting that it has the highest debt among all the states.

This came after Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said while campaigning in the Cameron Highands by-election that his state has been recording a budget surplus since the 1990s.

In a statement, Mr Lim pointed out that Pahang recorded a deficit budget between 2014 and 2017, adding that it owed the federal government more than RM3.2 billion (US$774 million).

“Can the Pahang state government implement sustainable development with the highest debt in Malaysia at RM3.2 billion at the end of 2018, and annual budget deficit, with the accumulated deficit of RM228 million at the end of 2017?” the finance minister was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

“The constant current deficit shows irresponsible and unethical financial management.”

Mr Lim had previously hit out at Kelantan and Sarawak over their finances.

Last week, Mr Wan Rosdy rubbished allegations by Putrajaya that the opposition-led state government would not be able to bring development to Cameron Highlands given its weak financial position.

The state government has tabled its budget for 2019, with a surplus of RM24.38 million, he said.

Mr Wan Rosdy also said the debt incurred by the state government was “manageable” through a repayment system agreed with the federal government.

The Cameron Highlands by-election on Saturday will see Pakatan Harapan’s M Manogaran take on former senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor, 61, from Barisan Nasional.

Former lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40, are also in the running as independent candidates.