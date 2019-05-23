Malaysian King pays respects to late father, former Pahang ruler Sultan Ahmad Shah

PEKAN, Pahang: Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah paid his respects to his father, former Pahang ruler Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, at the palace in Pekan on Thursday (May 23).



Sultan Ahmad Shah reigned as the fifth Sultan of Pahang for almost 45 years before his oldest son, Sultan Abdullah, was announced as his successor on Jan 12.

Advertisement

He died at the age of 88 on Wednesday at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, and was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Pekan after Zohor prayer.

Clad entirely in white, the king arrived at the palace at 10.40am with his son, Regent of Pahang Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, and was seen hugging each of his siblings and wiping away tears.

Dignitaries and members of the public also paid their last respects to Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The king granted an audience to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah, who were at the palace on Thursday morning to pay their respects.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador, as well as former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

