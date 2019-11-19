Pakatan Harapan must make 'drastic changes' to stay in power: Malaysian Home Affairs Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday (Nov 19) called for drastic changes within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, after the ruling coalition suffered a humbling defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election at the weekend.

Changes must be made "immediately" and without delay if the party wants to remain in power for more than one term, he said.

“Major drastic changes have to happen in many areas including implementation, budgetary policy, fiscal policy and leadership,” he told reporters.

Barisan Nasional recaptured the Tanjung Piai seat after its candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng won the six-cornered fight with 25,466 votes, beating out his closest rival, PH's Karmaine Sardini, with a 15,086-vote advantage.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the ninth since last May’s general election.

By-elections have been held for the Sungai Kandis state seat; Balakong and Seri Setia state seats; Port Dickson parliamentary seat; Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, Semenyih and Rantau state seats as well as the Sandakan parliamentary seat.

Dr Wee's victory means that BN has won four of the nine contests.