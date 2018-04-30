Pakatan Harapan expected to retain Selangor state, but will have to work hard: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: For a large part of her married life, the soft-spoken wife of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has filled in for him – as a parent to their six children and as a political leader to carry the torch for his Reformasi (reform) agenda.

The petite Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, 65, is a reluctant politician, an Irish-trained medical doctor who is known for her graciousness. Her loyalty and devotion to Anwar is beyond doubt, keeping his name and legacy alive on Malaysia’s political landscape as he languished in jail.

She helped co-found Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), or People’s Justice Party, in 1999 after Anwar was jailed. In the same year, she contested and won his vacated parliamentary seat in Penang’s Permatang Pauh.

She went on to win the seat in 2004 and 2008, before vacating it for Anwar to stand there once more after his release from prison.

When Anwar was jailed again in 2015 over charges which the opposition says were trumped up, Permatang Pauh fell vacant again. Wan Azizah returned to contest the seat and won.

Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at the polling centre for the Permatang Pauh by-election on May 7, 2015. (File photo: Sumisha Naidu)

This time, Wan Azizah has been named as the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan’s deputy prime ministerial pick should it win the general election.

She is also giving up her safe seat in Permatang Pauh for her daughter Nurul Izzah to move to Selangor to contest the Pandan parliamentary seat.

Selangor has been ruled by Pakatan Harapan since 2008 and Wan Azizah is optimistic that the opposition coalition will continue to rule the state.

“I think our chances are pretty good. We have shown that we can manage the state well and manage it even better than the previous administration,” Wan Azizah told Channel News Asia.

“You cannot stop the groundswell of voters wanting and demanding change.”

PAKATAN HARAPAN TO RETAIN SELANGOR BUT HAS TO WORK HARDER: ANALYSTS

Analysts expect Pakatan Harapan to retain Selangor, the country’s wealthiest state, which it has ruled since 2008.

“Pakatan Harapan is predicted to conquer Selangor once again,” said Associate Professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi from the Academy of Malay Studies at the University of Malaya.

“The state government has been well-received by Selangor voters as it has basically made an impact on the people’s welfare. Pakatan Harapan has given an excellent performance in administering the state.”

Despite the rosy outlook, analysts have cautioned that Pakatan Harapan has to work a lot harder now, with the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) having pulled out of the opposition coalition and contesting on its own in the upcoming election.

“Pakatan Harapan has to work harder because it now has two enemies,” said Prof Awang referring to PAS and the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN).

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, an analyst with BowerGroupAsia risk consultancy, said retaining Selangor will not be easy, with disputes between Wan Azizah and PKR’s deputy president Azmin Ali over the selection of candidates.

Pandan was held by PKR’s popular vice president Rafizi Ramli, who was jailed in February for leaking accounts of the scandal-hit National Feedlot Corporation.



“The recent disputes over candidates between Wan Azizah and Azmin Ali may affect its machinery,” said Asrul.

“The biggest threat to Pakatan Harapan remains PAS and the three-cornered fights. PAS will act as spoilers and indirectly aid the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional to victory in the general election.”

Wan Azizah faces BN’s Leong Kok Wee, PAS’ Mohamed Sukri Omar, Parti Rakyat Malaysia's Jenice Lee and independent candidate Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz in Pandan.

BN’s Leong is a resident of Pandan and has been involved in community service in the constituency for the past 30 years.

“This constituency was held by BN for 30 years before it was won by PKR in 2013,” Leong told Channel NewsAsia.

“I will do my best to win the support of the people. I am confident the people here recognise my service to the community.”

He said the opposition’s practice of parachuting in candidates from outside the constituency to contest in elections was “unhealthy”.

“The opposition promises the people the mountain and the sea and then after five years, move them out to contest in another area. This is very unhealthy,” said Leong.