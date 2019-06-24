Pakatan Harapan government not out to get rid of UMNO: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The civil forfeiture suits against the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) were not meant to bankrupt the party, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Jun 24), stating that it must return the money allegedly received from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government could have taken action much earlier if its intention was to make UMNO bankrupt.

“What happened previously was that UMNO had taken money which was stolen to be given to the divisions. The money that they had stolen must be repaid, not to UMNO but to the government,” he said.

Last Wednesday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed civil forfeiture suits at the Kuala Lumpur High Court against 41 entities to recover RM270 million (US$65 million) allegedly misappropriated from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

The suits were filed under the Anti-Money, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Beebi Koya said the 41 respondents named in the suits – including UMNO and several state chapters, foundations and companies – had received money from the personal bank account of former prime minister Najib Razak.

UMNO was the biggest recipient, with several state liaison committees, divisions and leaders receiving RM212 million.

Its two bank accounts were earlier frozen by the anti-graft agency in June last year, shortly after PH took over as the federal government, as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

Responding to the civil forfeiture suits, UMNO president Mohamad Hasan had said last Friday that money from 1MDB was already used up and the frozen funds were “clean money”.

Other UMNO leaders also cried foul over the suits, claiming that the move was PH’s plan to get rid of the party. They did not rule out the possibility of creating another political party if UMNO is dissolved.

Dr Mahathir said on Monday he did not mind if UMNO politicians wanted to create a new party. Previous wrongdoings, however, must be dealt with according to the law, he said.

He added that Najib was allowed to move freely although he has been changed.

“He is going around being ‘bossku (my boss),’” he said.

Even though he is currently facing 42 charges of corruption and money laundering, Najib has endeared himself to the grassroots via the "Malu apa bossku (What's there to be ashamed of, my boss)" phenomenon, perceived to be an act of defiance against the government.

