Pakatan Harapan govt must steer clear of corruption to win next general election: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government needs to steer clear of corruption if it intends to win the next general election, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday (Dec 9).

Mahathir, who is the coalition's chairman, said all of PH's component parties, including its ally Parti Warisan Sabah, were elected in May's historic election because of their stand against corruption.

The next general election must be called by September 2023.

“Don’t get involved in forbidden things, or take bribes from anyone because this is not allowed under the nation’s laws," said Mahathir, who speaking at a PH charity dinner in Putrajaya.



“If we continue to remain clean and are seen as an administration that is not dirty, or polluted by greed, then we will continue to remain in power."

He added: “When the (next election) comes around, PH will no longer be led by me, we will still win if we are clean. But if we are dirty or corrupt, it will not matter who the leader is, we will be defeated."

Mahathir said the donations and bids from the charity dinner came with no strings attached. The dinner was held by the government because it did not want to collect money through corrupt means, he added.



He said: “To those who have made donations tonight or bought tables, I am sorry to say there will be no special privileges for you.

"If you want something from the government, the way is to compete through the tender process which is open to all.



“Anyone who offers bribes ... will have to face the law. As far as the PH government is concerned: Cash is not king."



Mahathir also added that he was confident people would see better days next year when the economy recovers. Malaysia, he said had yet to enjoy the fruits of the recovery efforts being undertaken by the PH government.



“There is no provision in the law to extend assistance, we (government) also do not have much money ... But we will help those who need help," he said as he urged finance minster Lim Guan Eng to be generous and help the poor with whatever money the government currently had.

