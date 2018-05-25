Pakatan Harapan has won, no need to attack opponents: Anwar Ibrahim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: Show moderation and carry out the trust of the people, Anwar Ibrahim reminded elected representatives of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Friday (May 25).

Speaking to reporters after a breaking of fast session, the de facto leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat said PH had won and that it was not the time to attack its opponents.

"Our focus is ... to gain (the people's) trust by showing moderation, and avoiding extravagance and corruption... This is our responsibility, our big task," he said.



“We have won so there is no need to attack our opponents. We cannot progress based on revenge. Revenge is a disease of the heart,” he added.



Describing the present as an era of media freedom, Anwar said each elected representative should show their commitment to the people so that they would continue to remain loyal to PKR and PH.

"We must anticipate that the more conscious public will be assessing our performance. Unlike with the previous regime where everything was controlled, now everything is open," he said. "We are now being closely monitored and our performance will be assessed carefully by the rakyat.

"We have to honour our commitment."

Anwar also said he was very grateful to return to his home village and longed to visit his friends and family, as well as other residents in Permatang Pauh.

"I thank God that I am able to see all my friends and family. Their faithfulness is admirable. Permatang Pauh is amazing to me, I was very touched," he said.

Anwar said he will visit the village on Hari Raya, but will follow the schedule of his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.