Pakatan Harapan Johor claims it has 28 seats to match new coalition, state government could be deadlocked

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in Johor has claimed that it has the support of 28 out of 56 state seat assemblymen, which means that the state government could be deadlocked.

In a press conference held in Johor Bahru on Thursday night (Feb 27), 28 state seat members affirmed their commitment to the PH coalition: Nine lawmakers from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), 14 members from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and five members from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Speaking at the press conference, Amanah Johor’s chief Aminolhuda Hassan said: “We, the Pakatan Harapan coalition in Johor, would like to stress that we have the support of 28 state seat members.”

“Thus, the new coalition does not have the majority to form the state government,” he added.

This was hours after the Johor Palace announced that the new coalition, which includes lawmakers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Barisan Nasional (BN), has the majority to form a new state government.

According to the Palace’s statement, Sultan Ibrahim had invited all 56 state seat members for a meeting and asked them individually if they would support a PH state government or the new coalition.

The Palace said that 28 members chose the new coalition while 26 members chose PH to remain as the state government.

Two members did not attend the meeting. They were Amanah’s Simpang Jeram assemblyman Salahuddin Ayub and Bersatu's Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.

As such, the palace announced that the new coalition has the right to nominate a chief minister and a new state executive council.

Mr Salahuddin, who was present on Thursday night at the press conference, said that he was unable to meet Sultan Ibrahim because he was at the National Palace on the same day to meet Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Mr Salahuddin, who is also member of parliament for Johor’s Pulai constituency, was among the politicians interviewed by Sultan Ibrahim to resolve the political impasse at the federal level.

“I apologise to (Sultan Ibrahim) for not being able to attend the meeting because I was at the National Palace,” said Mr Salahuddin.

Moreover, PKR’s Pemanis assemblyman Chong Fat Full, who was earlier reported to have supported the new Bersatu-BN-PAS coalition, also stood with other PH representatives in a show of support on Thursday night.

In the 56-member Johor state government, BN holds 16 state seats and PAS one seat.

DAP has 14 seats, Amanah nine and PKR five. Bersatu, meanwhile, has 11 seats.

