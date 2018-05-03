In Malaysia's Selangor, opposition chief minister Azmin Ali faces tough defence of seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty years ago, Selangor chief minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, 53, could be seen shielding Anwar Ibrahim from massive crowds of supporters who mobbed him following his sacking as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister in 1998 by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Azmin has been one of Anwar’s most loyal aides, standing steadfastly by his mentor when he was jailed for corruption and sodomy convictions even as some of his associates deserted him.

Advertisement

The years following Anwar’s jailing were not easy for Azmin. He was convicted and sentenced to 18 months’ jail for perjury for his testimony during Anwar’s trial in 1999. It took almost 10 years for the Court of Appeal to acquit him.

As Anwar languished in jail, Azmin and Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, co-founded the opposition People’s Justice Party (PKR) in 1999 to keep Anwar’s Reformasi agenda alive. Wan Azizah is currently PKR’s president while Azmin is its deputy president.

The opposition coalition of Pakatan Harapan, which the PKR is part of, hopes to break the ruling Barisan Nasional’s (BN) hold on power at the May 9 general election.

The boyish-looking Azmin went on to rebuild his life by diving into politics which culminated with his appointment in 2014 as chief minister of Selangor, the richest state in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soft-spoken, Singapore-born, Azmin has proven to be a capable administrator, emerging from the large shadow of Anwar whom he first served as special officer in 1987 and later as his private secretary.

“He has come out of Anwar’s shadow to be his own man – partly out of necessity. He has had to stand up to challenges by other aspirants from within his party,” said Kadir Jasin, supreme council member of Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“His performance as chief minister shows he’s a capable leader and administrator.”

In Ukay Perdana, where Azmin is also contesting for the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat, several voters turn up to greet him at a breakfast event.

“We are very happy with his administration,” said businessman Steven Kum and his wife Karen. “He is very hardworking and he is fair; he is the right man for the job.”

Azmin is also seen as having prime ministerial chops.



“I think Azmin is the future of PKR and has a real potential to become a prime minister-designate,” said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, an analyst with BowerGroupAsia risk consultancy.

In January, Malaysians chose Azmin and Mahathir’s son Mukhriz Mahathir for the posts of prime minister and deputy prime minister should the opposition win the general election in a Facebook poll by news portal The Malaysian Insight.

Of the 1,100 respondents, 588, or 54 per cent, picked the two younger politicians, compared with 497, or 46 per cent who favoured Mahathir and PKR president Wan Aizah.

Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia flags fly side by side. (Photo: Amy Chew)

GOMBAK – NO LONGER A SAFE SEAT

For now, Azmin is focusing on defending his Gombak parliamentary seat which he has held since 2008 – which analysts say can no longer be considered safe.



“I think it will be very close for Azmin, as he had a small of majority of 4,734 votes - and that is with the support of PAS,” said BowerGroupAsia’s Asrul.

The Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) was part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition at the 2013 elections, but has since left the opposition bloc to stand on its own.

UMNO, the predominant party of BN, feels Gombak will be tough for both sides.

“It is difficult to rate Azmin’s chances; it’s too close to call,” Mohd Hanizam Yunus, UMNO’s Gombak branch leader, told Channel NewsAsia.

“It is also difficult for me to rate BN’s chances in Gombak, as some UMNO members actually support Mahathir. We will only know after the elections when votes are counted and analysed.”



Gombak has 141,112 registered voters with Malays making up 76 per cent, Chinese 10 per cent, Indian 10 per cent, others 4 per cent, according to official figures.

Azmin expressed confidence he would be able to retain his seat when Channel NewsAsia spoke to him on the campaign trail on Wednesday (May 2).



“Certainly the political landscape has changed. We used to have straight fights with BN. But now we’re facing 3- or 4- cornered fights in most places,” said Azmin.

“The voters have seen our policies and programmes; they appreciate what we have done for the last 10 years. Based on our track record, I strongly believe they will vote to back Pakatan Harapan in Penang and Selangor."

Shukri Samad who sells roti canai. (Photo: Amy Chew)

In Gombak’s Taman Melewar, PAS flags flutter in the predominantly Malay area as residents soak in the election mood.

Roti canai seller Shukri Samad, 42, is in a dilemma. He cannot decide who to vote for.

“I like Azmin Ali. He is a good chief minister. He is clean, not corrupt, and he gives a lot of help to the people,” said Shukri.

“When my father died years ago, I received RM2,500 for funeral expenses. This facility is for people of all races. I voted for PAS the last time. Now that they have split, I have to decide who to vote for.”

Fried fritter seller Fatimah. (Photo: Amy Chew)

Fatimah, 48, who has a stall selling banana fritters, was surprised to hear that PAS is no longer part of Pakatan Harapan.

“I didn’t know,” she said. After pondering for a few seconds, she whispered: “I am going to vote for PKR.”

“I like Azmin; I got a flour mixer from his administration to help with my business. My daughter got a laptop from him as we come from a low-income family. These were all given to us way before elections.”