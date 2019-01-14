Pakatan Harapan has never engaged in vote-buying: Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Jan 14) that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has never engaged in vote-buying.

“Pakatan Harapan has never given money to anyone (to win votes),” he said when approached by reporters.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on an allegation made through the circulation of several photographs on social media that PH had engaged in vote-buying in the ongoing Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, polling for which is on Jan 26.

He said, however, that the PH government provided financial aid to the people.

“If the government has to provide the (development allocation) money, it will do so. Everybody gets that,” he said.