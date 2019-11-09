Pakatan Harapan not dominated by a single party: Muhyiddin

PONTIAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is administered jointly both at the state and central levels and is not dominated by a single party, said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said every decision made was based on the concept of joint discussions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to say here, at the central level, all the decisions we make are based on discussions, a collective decision. Collective responsibility. It was not made by one or two ministers.

"It is all the result of long discussions. Just like to prepare the budget, it is not just MOF (Ministry of Finance). It was tabled many times in the Cabinet, then brought to Parliament and debated," he said at Parit Haji Othman polling district centre (PDM) in Kampung Sri Bunian here tonight.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said the Pakatan Harapan government sits together and works out things for the benefit of all.

He said it was not true that ( Democratic Action Party) DAP was controlling everything and some quarters were making this allegation just to frighten the Malays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at another campaign event, Muhyiddin said the Pakatan Harapan government is committed to resolving all problems and dissatisfaction faced by all races in the country.

Muhyiddin said the government, however, needed the support of the people to continue its role to resolve these problems.

“I know the Tiong Hua community is not so satisfied. Yesterday, I spoke to the Malays and the Indian community. They told me that they are not satisfied either,” he said at a dinner with the Pontian Chinese associations here tonight.

Muhyiddin said: “When we talk about problems, none will be happy. But the most important thing is to find a way to solve the problem.