Pakatan Harapan victory plants seeds for better race relations in Malaysia: DAP’s Liew Chin Tong

KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) strategist Liew Chin Tong, a two-term Member of Parliament, lost his bid for the Ayer Hitam Parliamentary seat in Johor by a narrow margin of 303 votes to his Barisan Nasional (BN) opponent Wee Ka Siong.

Nonetheless, the 40-year-old mild-mannered, unassuming politician still won when Pakatan Harapan, led by 92-year-old Dr Mahathir Mohamad, ended BN’s 61-year-old rule in Malaysia’s May 9 general election.

As DAP’s party strategist, he is among the coterie of Pakatan Harapan figures who helped hold together the disparate coalition of parties to take on BN.

“We did it against all odds ... overcoming fear and tried (to topple BN). And we achieved something that everyone thought impossible,” Liew told Channel NewsAsia in a recent interview.

BETTER RACE RELATIONS

Liew believes Pakatan Harapan’s win over formidable odds - the re-delineation of electoral boundaries to favour BN, the suspension of Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) shortly before the election – has helped to unite the country's different races.

The shared journey to achieve the impossible has in turn planted the seeds for better race relations among the population in the future, according to Liew.

“People are so emotional and happy about it (Pakatan’s win),” said Liew.

“It brought everyone together because of how difficult it was to fight against this giant (BN). Everyone was anti the system that produced (ex-PM) Najib … anti-mega corruption, everyone’s affected by GST and other economic woes. It’s a shared destiny.

“I think moving forward, things will only get better in terms of race relations. Because you have all this people who were energised in the elections, they will come together,” Liew added.

Just three years ago, Liew was staring at a hopeless situation when opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was jailed and the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) quit the opposition coalition.

“When Anwar went to jail, I found the situation very difficult as he was the person who could bring people of all the different races together. We also had to deal with the split with PAS, deal with naysayers,” said Liew.

IMPORTANT FOR NEW GOVERNMENT TO DELIVER

To maintain the current good relations between the different races, Liew believes the new government has to deliver on institutional reforms and economic well-being.

“The difficulty is you still have UMNO (the predominant party in BN) and PAS. But as long as the government is delivering on reforms and economic well-being, all other forces will become fringe and the coalition will only gain grounds, on the conditions there is no global economic crisis, breakdown in the coalition,” said Liew.

“For example, at some point reduce toll rates, create more jobs, cancel some stupid projects that don’t benefit the people, deal with GST … as long as you can deliver reforms and economic well-being, then this shared Malaysian journey will only strengthen,” said Liew.

MAHATHIR – A MAN IN A HURRY

Liew is confident Dr Mahathir Mohamed, who came out of retirement after 15 years for his second outing as prime minister, will make important changes as he is a “man in a hurry".

“I think the government will be able to deliver some important changes, in terms of institutional reforms and some shift in economic policies,” said Liew.

“He (Mahathir) has achieved what most people couldn’t dream of, he gets a second chance to make things right and also to change the way history will write about him.

“No one expected Mahathir to come back in this fashion. This is a world record, in terms of age (of a leader), smooth transition, there was no violence, him (Mahathir) being the person to dismantle the presidential/prime ministerial structure,” said Liew.

“What legacy would he (Mahathir) leave for this nation? I think it is the dismantling of the presidential/pm structure that produced Najib, that produced 1MDB, the concentration of power will have to go,” said Liew.

According to Liew, in its place will be a stronger cabinet that provides leadership but also have checks and balances.

“And also hopefully, a stronger Parliament that will check on the executive … become a more meaningful forum,” said Liew.

IMPROVING GOVERNANCE IMPROVES FISCAL POSITION

While Malaysia’s stock market saw some declines in the past two weeks following disclosure of the country’s debt level and the government’s promise to dismantle the GST, Liew said he is not worried.

“If you improve governance, there will be dividend from improved governance ... your fiscal position will improve just by improving governance,” added Liew.

Liew expects institutional reforms to happen much quicker than economic reforms.

“Institutional reforms will be easier to achieve compared to transforming the economy which will take time,” said Liew.

“In terms of stabilising the economy, it shouldn’t be a major problem. But to transform the economy, to move away from labour intensive and foreign labour dominated economy to one that is high end, high tech, high paying will take time, takes a lot of political will.

“Otherwise Malaysians are going to end up going to Singapore to work,” he said.