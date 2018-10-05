Pakistan anti-graft agents arrest opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested on Friday in a longstanding corruption case, the country's anti-graft agency said.

His brother, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was sentenced earlier this year to 10 years in prison by an anti-corruption agency after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

The arrest, by agents of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, involved a case of alleged corruption in the development of a water purification plant called Saaf Pani (Clean Water) when Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister of Punjab province.

"NAB Lahore has arrested Shehbaz Sharif, former CM of Punjab, in the Saaf Pani case," the agency's spokesman said in a text message.

