Pakistan detains relatives of militant group leader, dozens of militant suspects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detained two close relatives of the leader of militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Azhar, as part of a new crackdown against militant groups, the interior ministry spokesman said on Tuesday (Mar 5).

JeM last month carried out a suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police, leading to a stand off between India and Pakistan.

The incident prompted New Delhi to carry out air strikes inside Pakistan and an Indian pilot was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft. Islamabad freed the Indian pilot in what Islamabad called a "peace gesture".

"The interior minister just announced that 44 people linked to several militant groups have been taken into preventive custody. They include two close relatives of Masood Azhar, Mufti Abdur Rauf and Hammad Azhar," said the spokesman, who did not wish to be identified by name.

Pakistan on Monday announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the UN Security Council (UNSC), as pressure mounted on the country to crack down on militant groups amid tensions with India.

Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement that the government had issued the "United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019".

A senior foreign office official, requesting anonymity, said "this order means the government will take control of assets ... and control all the accounts of organisations banned by the UNSC".

The United States pressed Pakistan last month to punish those behind the Kashmir attack, with State Department spokesman Robert Palladino urging "all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to the United Nations Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists".

Islamabad has banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), groups believed to be fronts for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

JuD and FIF are considered by the UN to be fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group accused by Washington and New Delhi of carrying out the Mumbai attack, which killed 166 people and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.