Pakistan hands India findings on Kashmir militant attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday (Mar 27) it had handed India "preliminary findings" over a major suicide attack in Kashmir claimed by Pakistan-based militants, adding it would now seek more evidence from India for its investigation into the bombing.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries nose-dived after a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir last month killed 40 Indian security personnel and was later claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Pakistan has denied any role in the Pulwama attack, and Prime Minister Imran Khan offered cooperation in investigation if credible evidence was provided by India.

"The Government of Pakistan has shared preliminary findings with the Government of India after examining the Indian report on Pulwama incident," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward," it said without giving further details including the nature of evidence sought.

The information was shared with the Indian high commissioner, who was summoned to the foreign ministry for the purpose.

Days after the Pulwama attack, New Delhi - which has long accused Islamabad of harbouring militants who launch attacks on its soil - demanded Pakistan take "credible and visible action".

Soon after it launched a cross-border air raid on Pakistan that kicked off a quick succession of attacks and dogfights between the arch-rivals over the disputed Kashmir frontier that spurred fears of wider war erupting.

Pakistani and Indian soldiers have continued to fire over the Line of Control - the de-facto border dividing Kashmir, killing several civilians on both sides.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over it.