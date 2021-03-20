Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive: Health minister
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday (Mar 20), two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home", said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.
The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.
