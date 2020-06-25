Pakistan International Airlines to ground pilots for 'dubious' licences

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be grounding nearly 150 out of its 426 pilots, amid an inquiry that they hold "dubious" licences, a company spokesman said.



The decision comes at a time when an initial inquiry into a PIA plane crash was presented before the parliament by the country's aviation minister, who also highlighted irregularities at the national carrier.



A PIA Airbus A320 crashed on May 22 in the southern city of Karachi, killing all but two of those aboard.



An investigation found that the pilots and air traffic control officials did not follow set procedures, the aviation minister said on Wednesday (Jun 24).

Presenting an initial inquiry report in parliament, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not "focused" because of the coronavirus pandemic, although the aircraft was "100 per cent fit".

