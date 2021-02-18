Missing K2 climbers are dead: Pakistan official

SKARDU, Pakistan: Three climbers lost on Pakistan's K2 are believed to have died on the mountain, a Pakistan official said on Thursday (Feb 18), more than a week after the group went missing while trying to summit the world's second-highest peak.

Climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan lost contact with base camp on Feb 5, sparking a massive rescue effort that included military helicopters and planes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All the weather experts, climbers and experts from the Pakistan army have reached the conclusion that a human being cannot live for that long in such harsh weather. That's why we are announcing that they are no more," said Raja Nasir Ali Khan, a provincial minister for tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, where K2 is located.

Khan said the search for the bodies would continue.

"My family have lost a kind father and the Pakistan nation has lost a great, brave and experienced mountaineer," Sajid Ali Sadpara - son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara - told reporters after the announcement was made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest deaths further mar what has been a bittersweet winter season on K2.

Two climbers had already died on its treacherous slopes since January, and a third mountaineer was lost during an acclimatising mission on a nearby peak.

History was made, however, with a team of Nepali climbers reaching the top - sparking jubilation at home.

Advertisement

Dozens of climbers have headed to K2 in the past few months attempting to be the first to make a winter ascent of what is known in mountaineering circles as "the savage mountain".

Conditions on K2 are harsh - winds can blow at more than 200kmh, and temperatures can drop to -60 degrees Celsius.

With Pakistan's borders open and few other places to go, an unprecedented four teams totalling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain this winter.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled due to its tough conditions.