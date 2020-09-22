Two sentenced to death for deadly 2012 Pakistan factory fire

KARACHI: Two men were sentenced to death on Tuesday (Sep 22) for starting a fire at a Pakistan garment factory that killed over 260 people in 2012.

A Karachi court found Mohammad Zubair and Abdul Rehman guilty of arson, ruling the pair intentionally set the Ali Enterprises factory ablaze after the owner refused to pay a bribe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In what was considered a largely symbolic gesture the court sentenced them to 264 seperate death sentences, along with life imprisonment.

"I am satisfied with the court's verdict as it has awarded them very appropriate sentences," public prosecutor Sajid Mehboob Shiekh told AFP.

Both Zubair and Reham were members of the once-powerful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party that ruled Karachi for decades.

The party was frequently accused of assassinating opponents, exhorting businesses, and orchestrating strikes to cement its stranglehold over the city until an operation by security forces effectively crushed them in 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court acquitted an MQM provincial lawmaker and three others of any wrongdoing in the case.

Rehman fled Pakistan after the fire, but was arrested by Thai authorities at a hotel in Bangkok's red-light district.

The fire is one of Pakistan's worst industrial disasters.

A judicial probe highlighted a lack of emergency exits, poor safety training for workers, and the failure of government inspectors as contributing to the high death toll.

The fire was first thought to have been an accident.

Much of the factory's output was being made for the German company KIK, who paid out nearly US$2 million in compensation to families of the victims.