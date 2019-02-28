Pakistan willing to return Indian pilot to ease tension over Kashmir crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would be prepared to return the Indian pilot who was captured this week if it helped ease the crisis with its neighbour, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistani television station Geo TV on Thursday (Feb 28).

Ties between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India have been under intense strain since a suicide bombing in Indian Kashmir on Feb 14 that killed 40 troops.



The pilot, identified by Islamabad as Indian Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, was escorted away by soldiers on Wednesday after his aircraft was shot down over Kashmir.



India has not confirmed the pilot's identity, though Indian media have given his name as Abhinandan Varthaman.

"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," Mr Qureshi told Geo TV.



Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released February 27, 2019. Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Handout via REUTERS

He also said the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has already called for talks with India to prevent the risk of a "miscalculation" between their nuclear-armed militaries.



The captured airman has emerged as a hero in his homeland after video clips of his capture and captivity went viral, with with many Indians demanding his release under a #BringBackAbhinandan hashtag.



"Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return," it said in a statement.



Pakistan's army spokesman Asif Ghafoor tweeted a photo of the airman and said he was "being treated as per norms of military ethics".



Another video tweeted by the Pakistan information ministry showed the pilot appearing relaxed, thanking the Pakistani army and sipping tea.

"The officers of the Pakistani Army have looked after me well, they are thorough gentlemen," he said.

