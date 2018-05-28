Pakistan names former chief justice as interim PM until election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday appointed former chief justice Nasir Ul Mulk as interim prime minister until general elections are held on July 25, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

"No Pakistani can lift a finger (against) such a name," Abbasi told reporters, seated next to opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

Advertisement

Mulk also served as the interim chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

(Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)