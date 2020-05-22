Pakistan's PIA aircraft with 107 people on board crashes in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan: A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed on Friday (May 22) in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with many feared dead, officials said.

"The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed," said a spokesman for the national carrier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, said that the flight was coming from Lahore. He added that the aircraft was an Airbus A320 and was en route to Karachi.

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through. It also showed black smoke billowing from the scene.

The crash comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote northern to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

PIA, one of the world's leading airlines until the 1970s, now suffers from a sinking reputation due to frequent cancellations, delays and financial troubles. It has been involved in numerous controversies over the years, including the jailing of a drunk pilot in Britain in 2013.

The crash comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.