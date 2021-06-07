More than 30 people killed, dozens injured in Pakistan train crash

KARACHI: At least 36 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday (Jun 7) when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into carriages from another train that had earlier derailed, officials said.

An unknown number of people were still trapped in the tangled wreckage near Daharki in northern Sindh province, a railway spokesman said, adding rescue workers had called urgently for specialist equipment so they could be reached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The site is far and that's why we are facing some trouble in the rescue work, he said, adding at least six wagons were destroyed in the accident.

The spokesman said the accident happened when the Millat Express heading from Karachi to Sargodha, derailed before dawn, spilling onto a track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.

In this photo released by Pakistan's army media wing Inter Services Public Relations, troops and rescuers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on Jun 7, 2021. (Photo: Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

At least 30 dead had been transported to surrounding hospitals, and rescuers were still trying to access a coach where about 25 people were believed to be trapped, senior district police official Umar Tufail told local television channel Geo News.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Huge crowds of people gathered around the carnage of several overturned Pakistan Railways carriages, some climbing on top of the mangled wreckage in an attempt to reach survivors and bodies, in footage aired by local media.

Villagers were the first to rush to the site, with rescue workers later trying to cut their way through shredded and protruding metal.

Map of Pakistan locating the city of Daharki near where an intercity passenger train derailed on Monday, killing more than two dozen people. AFP

Bodies were laid out in rows on train benches and covered in traditional scarves.

Advertisement

One clip showed medics giving an intravenous drip to a conscious passenger whose lower torso was trapped between crushed carriage benches.



The accident happened in a remote part of the province on a raised section of track surrounded by lush farmlands.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked" by the accident and promised a full inquiry.

"Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," his official Twitter account said.

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan on Jun 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique)

Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told private TV channel ARY that the Pakistan army and paramilitary rangers had already reached the site from nearby bases to help with the operation.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.

