Pakistan says Indian aircraft 'released a payload' after crossing frontier, no casualties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's military said on Tuesday (Feb 26) Indian military aircraft crossed the line of control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector," Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

He said "facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force", the Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."

