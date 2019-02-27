Pakistan shoots down two Indian aircraft in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan shot down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace in Kashmir on Wednesday (Feb 27), a military spokesman said, adding that one Indian pilot had been captured.

"PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace," tweeted military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, adding that one aircraft had fallen in Pakistani-held Kashmir, while the other crashed on the Indian side.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating further.