Pakistan to hold general election on July 25: Officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will hold general election on July 25, electoral officials said Saturday, as the government enters its final week in office.

"President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date for the elections," a spokesman for Election Commission of Pakistan, Altaf Khan told Reuters. "We haven't yet received the summary signed by the president, but we hope to get it anytime," he said. "We had suggested the president to pick any day from July 25 to July 27."

A top official at the presidency said the president has signed the summary that approved the date.

Pakistan’s government and parliament is due to be dissolved on May 31, when a new interim prime minister and an interim administration is meant to take over.

However, political wrangling between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party and the opposition in parliament had delayed the announcement of the new interim premier.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

