Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Karachi
A man wears a protective mask as he rides on a bus amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday (Dec 31).

"The Cabinet Committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm, which will be provided free of cost to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021," Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology said on Twitter.

China approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, its first approved shot for general public use. 

Source: Reuters/kv

