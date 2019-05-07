Pakistani charity dishes out ostrich as Ramadan treat for poor

A Pakistani charity in the teeming coastal metropolis of Karachi is serving up a rare treat for the city's Muslims ahead of their fast for the holy month of Ramadan - ostrich meat.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani charity in the teeming coastal metropolis of Karachi is serving up a rare treat for the city's Muslims ahead of their fast for the holy month of Ramadan - ostrich meat.

Expensive and seldom eaten in Pakistan, ostrich is deemed exotic in the mainly Muslim nation of 208 million people.

Advertisement

Volunteers stewed the red meat in cauldrons and served it in a chickpea curry to more than 500 residents before dawn broke on Tuesday (May 7), when Pakistani Muslims began their month-long Ramadan fast.

"Keeping in view of this deprivation, (wealthy) people supported us and like the previous year, we offered those dishes which even a middle class person cannot afford, let alone the poor," said Zafar Abbas, the general secretary of the Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Welfare Foundation.

Food dishes prepared with ostrich meat and chickpea are ready to serve, for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 7, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Abbas said the plan is to offer deer and other expensive cuisine in coming days during Ramadan, when practising Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move is likely to be welcomed by those who stuffed themselves with ostrich meat.

"It felt very nice. I had never eaten (ostrich)," said van driver Mohammad Hussain. "It was so wholesome that I feel no need to eat for the next two days."

