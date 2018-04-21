Palestinian lecturer shot dead in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A Palestinian lecturer at a private university was shot dead as he was walking to a surau (prayer house) near a condominium in Jalan Meranti, Setapak on Saturday (Apr 21), according to Malaysian police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said that 35-year-old Dr Fadi Al Batsh was shot by one of two men on a high-powered motorcycle at a pedestrian walkway at about 6am on Saturday.

“The suspect fired 10 shots, four of which hit the lecturer in the head and body. He died on the spot. The police also found two empty bullet shells there,” he said.

Mazlan said the lecturer had also served as an imam at a mosque near the condominium where he had lived with his wife and three children.

A recording of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera near the scene showed the two assailants waiting for about 20 minutes for the lecturer to emerge from the condominium, he added.

"We believe the lecturer was their target because two other individuals walked by the place earlier unharmed. We will view the recordings of all the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and get the registration number of the motorcycle,” he said.

He said the police were looking into the motive for the killing from all angles, including the possible involvement of Islamic State terrorists.

He also appealed to eye-witnesses to help the police identify the suspects.

"A GOOD MAN WHO HAD NO ENEMIES"

Dr Fadi’s body was taken to Selayang Hospital and identified by the Palestine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Fadi Al Batsh was shot by one of two men on a high-powered motorcycle at the pedestrian walkway at about 6am on Apr 21, 2018. (Photo: Bernama)

“I was shocked at the news because Dr Fadi was a good man who had no enemies. He was a quiet person and was good to everyone. I am surprised that this has happened,” noted Ambassador Dr Anwar H Al Agha.

A 32-year-old Egyptian friend of the lecturer, who declined to be identified, said he had wondered why the lecturer had not turned up at the surau where he usually performed the dawn prayers.

"I went to the condominium to look for him after the prayers and was surprised to learn that he had been shot dead,” he said.



"As far as I know, he had no problems with anyone because he was friendly with everybody, regardless of race,” he added.

FAMILY ACCUSE ISRAEL'S MOSSAD

The victim's family also came forward to accuse Israel's Mossad spy agency of killing Dr Fadi.

In a statement from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, his family said: "We accuse the Mossad of being behind the assassination."

The Islamist Palestinian movement said Dr Fadi, a research scientist specialising in energy issues, was one of its members.

Hamas did not accuse Israel of killing him but called Dr Fadi a "martyr" - a word it usually uses for people killed by Israeli forces.

When contacted by AFP, an Israeli official refused to comment.



The victim's family has also urged Malaysian authorities to investigate his murder and "arrest those responsible for killing him before they flee". They also asked for the return of his body to his hometown of Jabalya in the Gaza Strip.

Mossad is believed to have assassinated Palestinian militants and scientists in the past, but has never confirmed such operations.

Hamas has accused Mossad of assassinating one of its drone experts - Mohamed Zouari - in Tunisia in 2016, and the spy agency is also believed to have been behind the 2010 murder of top Hamas militant Mahmud al-Mabhuh in a Dubai hotel.