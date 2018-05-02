'Let Mahathir rest, he's very old': PAS chief Hadi Awang tells Langkawi voters

LANGKAWI: Islamic party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang told Langkawi voters on Tuesday (May 1) to refrain from voting for opposition coalition leader Mahathir Mohamad, and to "let him rest".

Speaking at a political rally in front of more than 1,000 PAS supporters in Kuah, Langkawi, the veteran politician said: “Now he’s in old age … his time is up. It’s not the time for him to fight.

“I urge the people of Langkawi to please don’t vote him as your parliament representative. Let him rest, he’s very old. It’s not the right time for him to be prime minister. That time has passed, and he can’t change that,” said Mr Abdul Hadi.

The party leader was in Langkawi to lend support to PAS’ Langkawi candidate Zubir Ahmad, who is in a three-cornered battle against Dr Mahathir and ruling coalition Barisan Nasional’s candidate Nawawi Ahmad for the seat.

Dr Mahathir is the favourite to clinch the seat but Mr Abdul Hadi said that “it's not impossible” for PAS to beat him. In a fiery speech, he recalled how Dr Mahathir lost to PAS candidate Yusof Rawa in 1969, for the federal constituency of Kota Setar Selatan in Kedah, to laughs from the crowd.

A couple watch on as Mahathir Mohamad takes to the stage in Langkawi. (Photo: Jack Board)

“He has lost to us before, it’s not impossible that he’ll lose in Langkawi. In 1969 he was still young and strong … now he’s much older and more tired,” he said.

PAS supporter Mohd Yunus Sidek told Channel NewsAsia that many voters in Langkawi want to end Dr Mahathir's quest to become prime minister in the upcoming polls.

"He was a good leader when he was prime minister, both to Malaysia and Kedah, but he's finished now. We will vote him out right here in Langkawi," added the 42-year-old.

Another PAS supporter Muhammad Idrus Jumat said: "Mahathir can't seem to unite his own party. How is he going to govern this country?"

Around 1,000 PAS supporters gathered in Langkawi to listen to Hadi Awang's rally. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

PAS is contesting 160 parliamentary seats in Malaysia’s 14th general election, including all the seats in the northern states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis.

Mr Abdul Hadi said that if PAS wins 112 seats, and earn the simple majority needed to form a government, PAS “can administer the Islamic agenda that we’ve always dreamt of”.

PAS EYEING KINGMAKER ROLE

Failing which, he said that if PAS can clinch 40 parliamentary seats, it can play the role of kingmaker.

“If we win 40 parliamentary seats, there will unlikely be any party that can form the simple majority. Hence, we will be the kingmaker. Kingmaker in political terms means that all the parties that want to form the government have to talk to us,” Mr Abdul Hadi said.

PAS president Hadi Awang speaking in Langkawi. (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

He explained that PAS would then be in a position to impose conditions on either Prime Minister Najib Razak’s BN coalition or Dr Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. He added that one of the conditions would be for the interested party to form “an Islamic government”.

“I have been asked which party will PAS join hands with. The answer is which party that will embrace Islam. If BN wants Islam, we will join BN. If BN doesn’t want Islam, and Pakatan Harapan wants, we will join Pakatan Harapan.

“Both don’t want Islam? PAS will remain as an opposition party. It’s easy, this is our stand, let them form a government. That is our principle,” he said.

Senior fellow with S Rajaratnam School of International Studies Yang Razali Kassim told Channel NewsAsia that PAS hopes to be kingmaker by playing a role that is, “at least on paper”, detached from the PH and BN coalitions. However, Mr Yang Razali noted that Mr Abdul Hadi is “in spirit” closer to BN than to PH.

“PAS’ game is to ensure at least three-cornered fights. But this can be a double-edged sword. If the outcome is narrow, PAS can play kingmaker.



"But the political ground has evolved such that PAS can also end up being marginalised by the two giant contending coalitions – BN and Pakatan Harapan,” he added.

