PAS confident of retaining Kelantan in Malaysian general election

Kelantan residents - mostly conservative Muslims - are at a political crossroads with two Islamic parties to choose from.

KOTA BAHRU, Malaysia: A long line of taxis awaits passengers streaming out of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in the northeastern Malaysian state of Kelantan. The drivers call out to the passengers to see if they need a taxi, but only a handful approach the counter to purchase a ticket.

"Many of the passengers don't use the airport taxis. They prefer to call Grab," said taxi driver Mahamat Zuki Mat Yaacob, lamenting that the popularity of the online ride-hailing app in Kelantan's capital city has affected takings of taxi drivers.

The 36-year-old Kota Bahru resident said he earns as little as RM20 (US$5) a day and hopes that whoever forms the state government in the May 9 general election will try to regulate online taxis and improve the livelihood of drivers like him.

Such concerns are perhaps not unusual here: Kelantan is now the poorest state in Malaysia with a per capita income of about US$3,200.

It is the stronghold of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and it will be leading its own opposition coalition Gagasan Sejahtera in the election after leaving the opposition pact Pakatan Rakyat in 2015.



PAS has long complained that the federal government's lack of support has thwarted its plans for developing the state. But with Prime Minister Najib Razak at the helm, this has been changing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since he took office in 2009, assistance to Kelantan has amounted to some US$3.7 billion.

But it still may be tough for Mr Najib's party to win back Kelantan based on its performance in the last election, securing only about 27 per cent of the state seats.

The state offers 14 parliament seats and 45 state seats.

PAS admits that Mr Najib has given more support to the state compared to past UMNO leaders such as former prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"The environment during the era of Dr Mahathir, (when) we had just started to rule ... there were heated clashes between the federal and state government. Over time, the federal government can accept the fact this state is administered by an opposition government. We have also now taken a less confrontational approach as compared to previously," said Vice-President of PAS, Mohd Amar Abdullah, in an interview with Channel NewsAsia.



Ties between PAS and UMNO have warmed in recent years, especially after it severed ties with the opposition coalition. However, PAS has denied any moves to forge a pact with UMNO, stating it will contest the upcoming general elections as a third force.

It believes it has enough support to retain Kelantan, but concedes that Parti Amanah Negara, a component member of the current opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan may be a spoiler.

Amanah's leadership is mostly made up of former members of PAS who left because they did not agree with the party's future political direction.

Amanah believes it has a chance to secure a credible result in Kelantan, and wants to govern based on the teachings of the revered spiritual leader of PAS, Nik Aziz Nik Mat, who died in 2015.

"The approach, and political culture of Nik Aziz in Kelantan is extraordinary, and has charmed the people. He taught us to explain (to opponents), not to attack. We also should do things openly and always in moderation. All these, Nik Aziz's principles were not followed by the current state leaders," said Chairman of Amanah in Kelantan, Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah.

PAS has set itself a target of winning 40 parliamentary seats in the upcoming polls, and also says it is looking to seize the states of Perlis, Kedah and Perak.

More importantly, it has a bigger job of defending Kelantan to ensure that its control of the state doesn't come to an abrupt end.

Kelantan residents - mostly conservative Muslims - are now at a political crossroads with two Islamic parties to choose from.

"If we look at the current issues, Amanah is the right choice, because I look (at) and examine the PAS government for more than 20 years, they have not done anything much," said Mahadi Abdul Wahid, who lives in Kota Bahru.

But for taxi driver Mahamat Zuki, he may not want to take his chance on a new party like Amanah, which does not have a proven track record. Even though he says his livelihood has not improved much under PAS, he will still keep the faith and vote for the party.

"I'm not sure about the Amanah party, if they are solid or not. So, I feel it's better to stay with the PAS government," said Mahamat Zuki.

