PAS pledges 'undivided loyalty' to PM Muhyiddin

SINGAPORE: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has pledged "undivided loyalty" for Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's leadership in a statement released on Tuesday morning (Oct 27).

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said in the statement: "PAS wants to pledge undivided loyalty to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and would like to stress that all 18 PAS Members of Parliament (MPs) support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government."



Mr Takiyuddin also urged MPs from its ally, Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, to "defend the leadership" of Mr Muhyiddin and the PN government.

The islamist party has formally joined the PN coalition, which was founded on the shared goal of toppling the Pakatan Harapan government earlier this year.

It is also part of the Muafakat Nasional alliance with United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which was forged in September last year to focus on Malay-Muslim issues.



PAS' statement was released hours after UMNO, the biggest component of the BN coalition, stated after its supreme council meeting that it would maintain its support for Mr Muhyiddin's government. UMNO also stressed that it would not cooperate with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP).



UMNO is the largest party in the current PN ruling bloc, holding 39 out of the 222 seats in the parliament. It had previously agitated for a more favourable redistribution of government positions for the party's MPs, while opposition leader and PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim claimed he has the majority to become prime minister.



Last week, Mr Muhyiddin asked Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to declare a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 crisis and political instability, which would have seen the upcoming parliamentary meeting suspended.

This was rejected by the king after he consulted the Malay Rulers’ Council on Sunday.



Opposition parties like PKR and DAP have both indicated that they would heed the king's royal decree, which urged the politicians to stop all politicking that could disrupt the stability of the government.

The national budget, to be tabled on Nov 6, "is very important to the people in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the country's economy," the king had said.

DAP VETERAN CALLS FOR POLITICAL RECONCILIATION

On Tuesday morning, DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang released a statement urging for the talk of "political reconciliation" and "national unity" to be put into action as the country continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases.

"We have wasted two days and should not waste any more time to focus and forge an 'all-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' mindset and approach in the war against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic Malaysia," he said.



"We will be doing a disservice to the frontliners who risked their health and lives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.



Malaysia reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the country's biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic, taking the total to 27,805 infections.

