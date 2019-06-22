3 schools, 2 kindergartens in Pasir Gudang ordered shut over air pollution fears

JOHOR BAHRU: Three schools and two kindergartens in the Johor town of Pasir Gudang will be closed for two days from Sunday (Jun 23), as authorities monitor a suspected case of air pollution in the area.

The schools were ordered shut as a precaution, as they are near the school which saw the first cases of students falling ill with breathing difficulties and vomiting on Thursday.

“All these schools and kindergartens are within a radius of 100m to 800m from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar,” said Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar.

“We are closing as a precautionary measure because it involves small children (kindergarten pupils),” said Mohd Khuzzan. He added that the temporary closure affects more than 3,000 people, including teachers.

About 30 people from two schools have fallen ill, with some having to be hospitalised.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Thursday that the victims may have been exposed to poisonous gas.

Authorities are still trying to identify the cause of the incident. They are monitoring the air quality within a 1.1km radius, but found that the air quality reading in the area is normal, said Mohd Khuzzan.

“Therefore, the monitoring will continue until Monday pending the investigation report on the cause of the incident,” he said.