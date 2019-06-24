8 more Johor schools affected by suspected air pollution in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: Eight more schools were reported to have been affected by the suspected air pollution incident in Pasir Gudang early Monday (Jun 24) morning.

The schools were Tanjung Puteri Resort National Secondary School, Tanjung Puteri Resort National School, Pasir Putih 1 National School, Pasir Gudang 2 National School, Taman Pasir Putih 1 National School, Taman Megah Ria National Secondary School, Taman Rinting 2 National School and Bandar Seri Alam National Secondary School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting during the morning session and recess, but there was no confirmation on how many were affected.



At least nine ambulances from the Sultan Ismail Hospital and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department were seen at the schools ferrying out students. Some of the victims were taken to Pasir Gudang Closed Stadium for early treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stadium was previously used by the authorities as a Monitoring Operations Centre on the case.

Attempts by Bernama to interview teachers and other members of school staff were unsuccessful because they had been forbidden from issuing statements.

The situation appeared under control at the stadium, with parents and guardians waiting patiently to receive updates about the children being treated there.

There were also several agencies stationed at the stadium to help victims in the "hot areas" receive early treatment. Among them were the State Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, medical officers from the Ministry of Health and non-government organisations.

The latest episode followed orders given by the authorities over the weekend to close 17 schools in Pasir Gudang, after cases of breathing difficulties and vomiting were reported in the area.

Fourteen of the schools were to close for four days starting Monday, affecting more than 20,000 students.

The 14 schools were within a 6km radius of Taman Mawar religious school, where 15 students suffered breathing difficulties believed to be caused by air pollution on Thursday.