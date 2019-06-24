Latest Pasir Gudang pollution caused by Sungai Kim Kim toxic waste: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The latest incident of pollution which sickened students in the Johor town of Pasir Gudang is due to chemical waste from Sungai Kim Kim, said Malaysia's Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin on Monday (Jun 24).

An initial investigation found that the cleaning contractor assigned to clear chemical waste which had been illegally dumped into the river earlier this year did not do a thorough job, she told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As the hazardous materials have been exposed to wind and rain, the uncontrolled airborne substances may have spread and affected the people once again,” the minister added.

In March, toxic chemicals were dumped in Sungai Kim Kim, causing a wave of poisoning cases in Pasir Gudang and the closure of 111 schools in the area.

Zuraida said her ministry has informed the country's Department of Environment about the matter to ensure the immediate removal of the toxic materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Johor government has also been informed to see to the proper disposal of the chemical waste,” she said.

The latest pollution incident surfaced last Thursday when 15 students from a school in Pasir Gudang suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting.

Since then, more people from other schools have fallen ill with the same symptoms, prompting authorities to temporarily shut 17 schools over the weekend as a precaution. They are all within a 6km radius of the school where the first students fell ill.

The fire and rescue department's (JBPM) director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said on Monday that the air quality reading in the area still at a poor level, despite being quite a distance from Sungai Kim Kim.

He said JBPM would continue to collaborate with the environment department, local authorities and the state government to manage the situation and would keep the public informed of the latest developments.

