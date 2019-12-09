12 workers hurt in Pasir Gudang chemical factory fire

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 12 chemical factory workers in Jalan Nibong 1, Tanjung Langsat Industrial area near Pasir Gudang sustained burns on Sunday (Dec 8).

Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said a fire, which happened at around 9.21am to 9.27am, was completely put out by Lotte Chemical Titan's firefighting unit.

"The incident resulted in 12 workers sustaining burn injuries on their body.

"Two of them were treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital here while four were at Pasir Gudang Penawar Hospital. Another six were given outpatient treatment at Penawar Hospital," he said in a statement.

Mr Ismail said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Yahya Madis confirmed that the fire was extinguished by the factory's emergency response team without contacting firefighters.

"The fire involved several drums of the solvent outside the factory and the fire did not involve the structure of the factory," he said.

